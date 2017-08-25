SEA Games: Malaysian police chief implores Tigers supporters to cool it with the brawls

(BERNAMA) - The incident involving two Myanmar football supporters, who were injured after being assaulted by several men following the conclusion of the Group A football match between Malaysia and Myanmar at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games on Monday should not have happened.

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar, said such action could be likened to "incidents in the Stone Age" and questioned where the sporting spirit of those involved had gone to.

"We are in an era where such incidents should not have happened, where is our sporting spirit? That is one game where we should have enjoyed and clapped our hands to show our support for our country. Don't taint it with quarrels and hurl curse words that could lead to fights, this should not have happened," he told reporters after making a visit to the Negeri Sembilan Contingent Police Headquarters today.

He disclosed this when asked to comment on the incident that had tarnished the KL Games.

When asked whether any arrests had been made following the incident, Khalid said that the matter was being left to the Selangor police.

Two Myanmar fans, aged 29 and 34, suffered facial and bodily injuries, after being punched and kicked by several men at about 11.50pm near the Shah Alam Stadium, where Malaysia beat Myanmar 3-1.