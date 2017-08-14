SEA Games: Malaysian Armed Forces mobilised to provide security

(BERNAMA) More than 1,000 Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) officers and men will be deployed to maintain order and security during the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games from Aug 19 to 30.

Malaysia Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said ATM and Malaysian police would team up for front-line security and they will be patrolling 38 selected locations around KL, Selangor and Putrajaya to preserve peace and order.

"The locations (include) KLCC, Bukit Bintang, KL Sentral, Southern Integrated Terminal, Shah Alam Stadium, Shah Alam UiTM Sports Complex, Sultan Abdul Aziz Airport, Putrajaya and other locations which require monitoring and control," he told reporters after a parade by ATM's Alert Group in conjunction with the 29th SEA Games and the 9th ASEAN Para Games at Sungai Besi Premier Camp on Monday (Aug 14).

Also present were Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Abdul Rahim Mohamad Radzi, Malaysian Armed Forces chief General Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor, Malaysian Army chief General Datuk Seri Zulkiple Kassim, Malaysian Air Force chief General Datuk Seri Affandi Buang and Malaysian Navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin.

459 officers and men of the Anti-Terrorism Alert Troop will be stationed at several ATM camps around Kuala Lumpur, namely Sungai Besi Premier Camp, Wardieburn Camp and Batu Cantonment Camp.

Hishammuddin added that eight types of ATM assets would be deployed including Gempita armoured vehicles of the 19th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment Battalion, EC725 helicopters of the Royal Malaysian Air Force and Fennec naval helicopters.

He also said more than 2,000 ATM personnel will be involved in the KL Games' opening and closing ceremonies as flag bearers as well as to perform other ceremonial roles and to participate as members of the parades.

11 South-east Asian countries will be taking part at the KL Games and the Asean Para Games from Sept 17-23.