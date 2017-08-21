SEA Games: Jowen Lim wins wushu gold in daoshu and gunshu

Singapore's wushu exponent Jowen Lim.
Singapore's wushu exponent Jowen Lim.PHOTO: SCREENSHOT FROM MYACTIVESG.COM
Published
34 min ago
cnicole@sph.com.sg

KUALA LUMPUR - Singapore's wushu exponent Jowen Lim has won the 2017 SEA Games gold medal in the men's optional daoshu and gunshu, after emerging the top finisher with his score of 9.69 in the daoshu (broadsword) portion on Monday (Aug 21).

The competition took place at KLCC Hall 5.

The 18-year-old had been the top performer in the gunshu (cudgel) portion on Sunday with his score of 9.68.

The scores in both events are added up for the overall score.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Lim's total score of 19.37 put him ahead of silver medallist Achmad Hulaefi of Indonesia (19.35) and second runner-up Khaw Jun Lim of Malaysia (19.29).

Fellow Singaporean Yong Yi Xiang missed the bronze medal by just 0.01 as he finished fourth out of 11 competitors with an overall score of 19.28.

GO TO OUR SEA GAMES MICROSITE FOR MORE DETAILED COVERAGE

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Owa Coffee, wildlife-friendly coffee with a conscience
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice