SEA Games: Jowen Lim wins wushu gold in daoshu and gunshu

KUALA LUMPUR - Singapore's wushu exponent Jowen Lim has won the 2017 SEA Games gold medal in the men's optional daoshu and gunshu, after emerging the top finisher with his score of 9.69 in the daoshu (broadsword) portion on Monday (Aug 21).

The competition took place at KLCC Hall 5.

The 18-year-old had been the top performer in the gunshu (cudgel) portion on Sunday with his score of 9.68.

The scores in both events are added up for the overall score.

Lim's total score of 19.37 put him ahead of silver medallist Achmad Hulaefi of Indonesia (19.35) and second runner-up Khaw Jun Lim of Malaysia (19.29).

Fellow Singaporean Yong Yi Xiang missed the bronze medal by just 0.01 as he finished fourth out of 11 competitors with an overall score of 19.28.