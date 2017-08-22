SEA Games: Jowen Lim bags second gold in Men's Changquan

SINGAPORE - Local wushu exponent Jowen Lim claimed his second gold of the 2017 SEA Games by winning the men's changquan final with a score of 9.68 points on Tuesday (Aug 22) afternoon.

The 18-year-old finished ahead of Vietnam's Tran Xuan Hiep (9.67) and Indonesia's Edgar Marvelo (9.66), with countryman Yong Yi Xiang finished ninth out of 14 competitors with a score of 9.43.

Jowen's had won the men's daoshu (broadsword)/gunshu (cudgel) gold on Monday night. The Singapore wushu squad currently has a medal tally of two golds, one silver and five bronzes from this year's games.