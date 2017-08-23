SEA Games: Joseph Schooling, Quah Ting Wen win golds on third day of swimming events

SINGAPORE - Quah Ting Wen has led the gold rush for Singapore on the third day of swimming competition at the SEA Games on Wednesday (Aug 23).

The 25-year-old won her first individual title at the biennial event in the 100m freestyle, joining her siblings Zheng Wen, 20, and Jing Wen, 16 as gold medallists. About an hour later, she triumphed to win the 50m butterfly title.

Ting Wen clocked 55.74 seconds in the 100m freestyle to retain her title. She also broke her own Games record of 55.93sec, set in 2015.

She touched the wall just 0.02sec ahead of Vietnamese Nguyen Thi Anh Vien (55.76sec), who has already won three gold medals at the biennial meet. Jasmine Alkhadi of the Philippines (55.90sec) claimed the bronze.

Ting Wen's sister Jing Wen, 16, finished fifth in a new personal best of 56.12sec. Her old PB was 56.31sec.

In the 50m butterfly final, Ting Wen sprinted her way to her second gold of the night in 26.83sec, ahead of Thailand's Jenjira Srisa-ard (26.94sec) and Alkhaldi (27.27sec).

Joseph Schooling easily earned his third gold of the meet when he swam in his pet event, the 100m butterfly on Wednesday (Aug 23).

The Olympic champion clocked 51.38sec to rewrite his own SEA Games record of 52.13sec set in 2015. His Olympic record is 50.39sec.

The 22-year-old finished ahead of Indonesians Triady Fauzi Sidiq (53.03sec) and Glenn Victor Sutanto (53.25sec) at the National Aquatic Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

Danny Yeo and Pang Sheng Jun also set PBs in the 200m freestyle. Yeo, 27, clocked 1min 48.98sec to erase his previous PB of 1:49.37 to win bronze, ahead of team-mate Pang, 24, whose 1:51.22 was faster than his previous PB of 1:51.30.

The race was won by Malaysian Welson Sim in a new SEA Games record time of 1:47.79, as Vietnam's Hoang Quy Phuoc won the silver in 1:48.07.