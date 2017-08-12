SEA Games: Heading to KL to see Team Singapore in action? Tickets are selling fast, so buy them early

KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA) - Members of the public who wish to watch live sports matches at the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur are advised to buy tickets early to avoid disappointment.

The Malaysia SEA Games Organising Committee (Masoc) says ticket sales are moving fast, with some of the tickets sold out since sales were launched on July 4.

"To date, tickets for several events - netball, basketball, silat, taekwondo, swimming and the final event for futsal and cycling (track) - are sold out," it said in a statement on Friday.

"In the meantime, events such as karate, badminton, gymnastics, rugby, football as well as the opening ceremony on Aug 19 are also selling fast," it added.

Masoc added that the public can still watch a number of other sports for free.

The sports are aquatics, archery, athletics, bowling, boxing, cricket, cycling, equestrian, fencing, golf, hockey, ice hockey, ice skating, judo, lawn bowl, petanque, sailing, shooting, squash, table tennis, tennis, triathlon, volley ball, water ski and wakeboard, weightlifting and wushu.

Masoc noted that the tickets would be sold until the end of the Games or when they have been sold out.

Tickets can be bought from the Games official website www.kualalumpur2017.com.my or at stores located at the respective venues on the day of each match.