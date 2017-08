SINGAPORE - The Republic's cuesport athletes have claimed their first gold medal and second overall of the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday (Aug 23).

The pair of Tey Choon Kiat and Chan Keng Kwang beat Thailand's Phaitoon Phonbun and Issara Kachaiwong 3-1 in the final of the men's snooker doubles competition.

Peter Gilchrist and Yeo Teck Shin took bronze in the Men's English Billiards Doubles on Tuesday.