SEA Games: Flag hoisting ceremony held to mark the event

Kuala Lumpur (BERNAMA) - The flags of the 11 South-east Asian countries participating in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) have been hoisted at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil to symbolise the biennial meet.

Some 350 representatives comprising of athletes and officers of all competing countries, namely& Singapore, Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, Timor Leste, Indonesia, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Philippines and hosts Malaysia were present at the flag-raising ceremony at Dataran Keris within the compound of the National Stadium on Wednesday (Aug 16).

Also present were Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Datuk M. Saravanan, Malaysia SEA Games Organising Committee (MASOC) chief executive officer Datuk Seri Zolkples Embong, Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tan Sri Tunku Imran Tuanku Jaafar and OCM honourary secretary Datuk Low Beng Choo.

In his speech at the ceremony, Saravanan said Malaysia would try its best to ensure that every aspect of the event would be well taken care of, including transportation, accommodation and food.

"Some sports have already started and it will only get more exciting in the days to come. We are looking forward to seeing your splendid performance," he said.

Saravanan added that though winning was important in any sporting event, he hoped that athletes would also enjoy the experience along the way.

"As you display your true spirit of unity through sports, we also hope you will take the opportunity to enjoy the warm Malaysian hospitality," Saravanan said.

The National Stadium, which is the main venue of KL2017, is part of Kuala Lumpur Sports City encompassing the National Aquatic Centre, National Hockey Stadium, National Squash Centre and Axiata Arena.

KL2017 will feature 404 events across 38 sports until Aug 30.