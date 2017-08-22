SEA Games: First sailing gold for Singapore as men's laser standard trio beat Malaysia

SINGAPORE - Singapore's sailors have added another three medals - one of each colour - to the Republic's overall tally at end of day two of competition at the National Sailing Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

In the men's team racing dinghy laser standard finals, the trio of Ryan Lo, Mark Wong and Bernie Chin beat hosts Malaysia to clinch the gold medal.

Wong and Chin are both SEA Games debutants in the event, while it was a measure of revenge for Lo, having been part of the team which lost out to the same opponents in the 2015 final on home soil.

In the women's laser radial event, the team of Simone Chen, Jillian Lee and Jessica Goh retained their silver medal, losing out the Thailand in the final.

Singapore's Under-16 mixed optimist team came in third, beating Myanmar in the bronze medal race. The team comprised of Daniel Yazid, Finian Lee, Max Victor, Teo Lichen, Ron Koh and Radiance Koh.

Apart from Daniel, who clinched silver in the boys' event in 2015, the other sailors were likewise making their major games debut.

Sailing at the SEA Games continues over the next few days, with the individual races as well as windsurfing competitions to come.