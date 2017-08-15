SEA Games: Event brings South-east Asian nations closer, says Malaysian Defence Minister

KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA) - The Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) should not just be about winning medals, but serve as a bridge to strengthen unity and solidarity among Asean countries, said Malaysian Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

Hishammuddin said the biennial Games remains a symbolic event to enhance relationship and unity in the region.

The current global situation is continuously becoming very challenging and therefore peace, harmony and security in the Asean region is vital and should remain the main priority.

Organising major sporting events like the SEA Games can indirectly enhance relationships, he told reporters after meeting Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) athletes who are representing the country at the Games, on Tuesday (Aug 15).

72 ATM personnel will be representing the country in 14 sports, including cycling, hockey, archery, silat, boxing, football and shooting.

Hishammuddin said the presence of ATM personnel in the Malaysian contingent that is taking part in the SEA Games shows that they are not only trained in securing the security of the nation, but to bring honour in sports as well.

"These athletes are in the final phase of training and preparations for the KL2017, and I am confident they will go all out to win medals and help the country to emerge as the overall champion," he said.

The KL Games take place from Aug 19-30 and will feature 38 sports with 404 gold medals on offer.