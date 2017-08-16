SEA Games: Dominant win for men's water polo team in opener against Thailand

KUALA LUMPUR -The national men's water polo team put up a strong show to defeat Thailand 13-2 in their first match of the 29th SEA Games on Wednesday.

Singapore dominated from start to finish at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil, with Chiam Kun Yang opening the scoring. Goals from teammates Ang An Jun, Yip Yang and Chow Jing Lun gave the Republic a 4-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

A tight second quarter saw both sides ramp up their play, with Singapore extending their lead 5-0 through Sean Ang.

Thailand's Meathus Chetamee opened the scoring for his side in the third quarter, but their opponents surged ahead to widen their lead.

A final goal from Pinit Chaisombat as the final whistle blew gave the Thais their second goal.

Singapore's next match takes place on Thursday against the Philippines.

The Republic are the reigning SEA Games champions in this event, having won it for 26 straight editions since the 1965 South-east Asian Peninsular Games.