SEA Games: Chantal Liew wins 10km open-water swimming bronze in new personal best

Singapore’s representatives at the Asian Open Water Swimming Championships 2017 in Kuala Lumpur, Benedict Boon (second from left), Chantal Liew (middle), Chin Khar Yi (third from right) and Erasmus Ang (second from right).
Singapore's representatives at the Asian Open Water Swimming Championships 2017 in Kuala Lumpur, Benedict Boon (second from left), Chantal Liew (middle), Chin Khar Yi (third from right) and Erasmus Ang (second from right).
KUALA LUMPUR - Singapore's Chantal Liew won a bronze in the women's 10km open-water swimming event at the 29th SEA Games on Friday (Aug 18).

The 19-year-old clocked 2hr 21min 30sec in a new personal best time at the Water Sports Complex in Putrajaya, behind winner Heidi Gan of Malaysia (2:11:02) and runner-up Benjaporn Sriphanomthorn of Thailand (2:16:37).

Fellow Singaporean Chin Kar Yi also posted a new personal best of 2:33:03, finishing sixth out of nine swimmers.

In the men's event, also featuring nine competitors, Singaporean Benedict Boon placed fifth in 2:12:24 while team-mate Erasmus Ang was seventh in 2:13:18.

The top three spots were occupied by Malaysia's Kevin Yeap (2:03:18), Thailand's Peerapat Lertsathapornsuk (2:05:41) and Indonesian Aflah Fadlan Prawira (2:08:40).

Open-water swimming was last held at the 2011 Games in Palembang. Then, Singapore bagged a bronze through Boon's older brother Brandon.

