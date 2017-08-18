SEA Games: Chantal Liew wins 10km open-water swimming bronze in new personal best

KUALA LUMPUR - Singapore's Chantal Liew won a bronze in the women's 10km open-water swimming event at the 29th SEA Games on Friday (Aug 18).

The 19-year-old clocked 2hr 21min 30sec in a new personal best time at the Water Sports Complex in Putrajaya, behind winner Heidi Gan of Malaysia (2:11:02) and runner-up Benjaporn Sriphanomthorn of Thailand (2:16:37).

Fellow Singaporean Chin Kar Yi also posted a new personal best of 2:33:03, finishing sixth out of nine swimmers.

In the men's event, also featuring nine competitors, Singaporean Benedict Boon placed fifth in 2:12:24 while team-mate Erasmus Ang was seventh in 2:13:18.

The top three spots were occupied by Malaysia's Kevin Yeap (2:03:18), Thailand's Peerapat Lertsathapornsuk (2:05:41) and Indonesian Aflah Fadlan Prawira (2:08:40).

Open-water swimming was last held at the 2011 Games in Palembang. Then, Singapore bagged a bronze through Boon's older brother Brandon.