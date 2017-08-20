SEA Games: Bowler Cherie Tan wins women's singles, adds to her 2011 title

KUALA LUMPUR - Singapore's stranglehold of the SEA Games women's singles bowling title continued as Cherie Tan captured the gold medal on Sunday (Aug 20) in Malaysia.

The 27-year-old scored 215 pinfalls in the final game to finish top of the 34-competitor field at Sunway Mega Lanes with a 1,413-pinfall total.

This was her second singles title after her victory at the 2011 Games in Indonesia.

Bowling did not feature at the 2013 edition in Myanmar while Tan's sister Daphne clinched the singles crown at the 2015 Singapore Games.