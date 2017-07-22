SEA Games, Asean Para Games: Team S'pore gears up for KL with flag presentation

SINGAPORE - Spirits were high at the Sports Hub's OCBC Square on Saturday morning (July 22) as national athletes bound for the SEA Games and Asean Para Games (APG) gathered for a flag presentation ceremony before the competitions begin in Kuala Lumpur.

Shooter Jasmine Ser and para long jumper Suhairi Suhani were unveiled as the flag bearers, and received the flags from their respective chefs de mission - Milan Kwee and Shirley Low.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu and Minister for Social and Family Development and Singapore National Olympic Council president Tan Chuan-Jin were the guests of honour.

In his speech to Team Singapore athletes, coaches and officials, Mr Tan said: "Team Singapore is represented by the young and the masters, the unfledged and the experienced and in new sports such as cricket, indoor hockey and the winter events which are making their debuts at the Games.

"Regardless of their backgrounds, I am confident that they will be the best ambassadors we can be very proud of."

Ser, who will be competing in her sixth SEA Games, is looking forward to her role as the flag bearer and called the responsibility "a great honour".

She said: "I have always watched the opening ceremonies and even attended some, but I have never thought that I would be chosen as a flag bearer. I am excited and I hope Singaporeans will support us at the Games."

Team Singapore will be sending its biggest ever contingents at an away SEA Games (Aug 19-30) and APG (Sept 17-23), with 569 and 94 athletes nominated for the respective Games.