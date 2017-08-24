SEA Games: Aloysius Yapp, Toh Lian Han pocket gold in nine-ball pool doubles

1 hour ago
SINGAPORE - Singapore's cue sports athletes won their second gold medal of the Games at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre late Thursday evening.

The men's nine-ball pool doubles pair of Aloysius Yapp and Toh Lian Han beat their Myanmar counterparts Aung Moe Thu and Maung Maung 9-4 in the final.

This is Republic's first gold in pool events since Chan Keng Kwang emerged victorious in the singles event during the 2005 edition in Manila. Yapp and Toh combined for a bronze in the last Games on home soil.

Chan, together with Tey Choon Kiat had earlier clinched Singapore's first gold of the Games in the men's doubles snooker competition on Wednesday.

