SEA Games: 2nd sailing gold for Singapore as women's 470 team hold off defending champs

SINGAPORE - Singapore's sailors delivered a second SEA Games gold on Sunday (Aug 27), as the women's 470 duo of Yukie Yokoyama and Cheryl Teo held off rivals and defending champions Malaysia to clinch top spot.

Leading the standings going into the deciding race by just one point, Yokoyama and Teo finished ahead of Malaysian pair Nuraisyah Jamil and Norashikin Sayed to put the result beyond doubt.

Yokoyama and Teo's win sees the Republic reclaim from Malaysia the women's 470 gold it last won in 2013, when Cecilia Low and Priscilia Low won in Myanmar.

The men's racing dinghy laser standard trio of Ryan Lo, Mark Wong and Bernie Chin had won sailing's first gold last Tuesday (Aug 22), also by beating hosts Malaysia.