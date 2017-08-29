SEA Games 2017: Singapore men win first squash medal in 22 years

KUALA LUMPUR - Singapore's squash players won the sport's first SEA Games men's team gold in 22 years after defeating the Philippines 2-1 on Tuesday (Aug 29).

The Republic's last men's team gold at the biennial Games came in 1995, when the quartet of Zainal Abidin, Peter Hill, Ernest Tan and Anthony Chua won the event at the Chiang Mai SEA Games.

At Kuala Lumpur's National Squash Centre in Bukit Jalil, Pang Ka Hoe got the Singapore side to a fine start when he defeated Reymark Begomia 3-0 (11-1, 11-3, 11-6) in the first match of the best-of-three men's team final.

The Philippines then levelled the score after Robert Andrew Garcia beat Benedict Chan 3-1 (11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-9).

In the deciding match, Samuel Kang overpowered David William Pelino 3-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-5) to clinch gold for Singapore.

Singapore's men had earlier beat the Philippines 2-1 in the team event round robin match on Saturday.

In the women's team final, which also took place on Tuesday, Singapore's squash players settled for silver after losing 1-2 to hosts Malaysia.

Pamela Chua beat Ooi Kah Yan 3-2 (12-10, 4-11, 11-4, 7-11, 11-9) to give Singapore a 1-0 advantage, but Malaysia retaliated through Andrea Lee, who defeated Mao Shi Hui 3-0 (11-8, 11-6, 11-6).

Sneha Sivakumar, the youngest in the Singapore squash contingent at 16, lost 0-3 (4-11, 6-11, 4-11) to Aifa Azman in the decider.

The last time Singapore's women's team won gold was at the 1993 Games, where Mah Li Lian, Josephine Choo, Della Lee and Lina Ong triumphed on home soil. That year, the Republic's squash players swept all four gold medals on offer.

The Singapore squash players wrapped up their 29th SEA Games campaign with two golds, two silvers and five bronzes.

Said Mao, who won the jumbo doubles title on Thursday with partner Sherilyn Yang: "I think we went in with no pressure - the pressure's all on Malaysia and we just wanted to try our best for the win.

"Overall we're really happy with the result and how we played, and I think moving forward, it gives us a benchmark to work towards."