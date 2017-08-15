SEA Games 2017: Runner Soh removes social media posts promoting personal sponsors

SINGAPORE - Soh Rui Yong has complied with Singapore's Major Games Preparation Committee's wishes for the national marathoner to remove social media posts by Tuesday (Aug 15) that promoted his personal sponsors during the SEA Games.

The defending SEA Games champion was served a formal warning by SEA Games chef de mission Milan Kwee and athletics team manager Yip Ren Kai on Monday (Aug 14), after he failed to comply with Team Singapore's membership agreement on the personal sponsorship blackout period from Aug 5 to Sept 5.

Since the blackout came into effect, Soh had shared on his Facebook page on Aug 11, 12, and 13, posts that promoted two of his personal sponsors. He also posted on Instagram a picture of himself in nothing but his underwear and 2015 gold medal with the hashtag #NoSponsorZone attached.

The 26-year-old was given given until 11.59pm on Monday to remove the social media posts in question.

Failing this, the Singapore National Olympic Council disciplinary committee could exclude him from competition or fine him.

With this incident behind him, Soh now turns his attention to defending his SEA Games marathon crown in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.