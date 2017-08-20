SEA Games 2017: No joy for Sim Ann and fellow athletes watching netball final from home

SINGAPORE - Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Sim Ann was among a 30-strong group gathered at the Singapore Sports Institute to catch the telecast of the 2017 SEA Games netball final between Singapore and Malaysia.

Though the team ultimately came up short, losing 41-65 against their fierce rivals in Kuala Lumpur, Ms Sim paid tribute to the players' valiant performance.

"Our girls showed a lot of fighting spirit despite being up against tough opponents, and we are very proud of them," she said.

The watching crowd, comprising youth netballers from the Singapore Sports School as well as national athletes from judo and dragon boating, had little to cheer about in the first half as Malaysia raced to a 36-12 lead.

But a comeback attempt in the third quarter led by Charmaine Soh's 15 points at least enlivened proceedings.

Ms Sim was also joined at the screening of the final by para-athletes Jason Chee (table tennis) and Suhairi Suhani (long jump).