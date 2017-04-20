SEA Games 2017: More than 800 make first cut to represent Singapore in Kuala Lumpur

SINGAPORE - A first cut of more than 800 athletes have been given the green light to represent Singapore at the Aug 19-30 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, after a selection conducted by the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC).

The SNOC selection committee, chaired by SNOC president Tan Chuan-Jin, who is also Minister for Social and Family Development, made the announcement on Thursday night (April 20).

The list includes 840 athletes from 34 sports, although this number is expected to be whittled down when athletes have to be entered by name. Among the athletes include SEA Games debutants from sports like cricket, ice hockey and ice skating.

Athletes who have yet to meet the qualifying mark - set at the bronze-medal finish of the last Games - have until mid-June to meet the criteria. Appeals will be considered on June 15.

There will be 405 events contested across 38 sports in the Kuala Lumpur Games.

Singapore fielded a record 747 athletes at the last biennial Games, held on home soil in 2015. The contingent won a record haul of 84 golds, 73 silvers and 102 bronzes.