SEA Games 2017: Flag-raising ceremony to take place on Aug 16

(BERNAMA) The flag-raising ceremony for the competing nations in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games is scheduled to be held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Wednesday (Aug 16).

Malaysia SEA Games Organising Committee (MASOC) chief executive officer Datuk Seri Zolkples Embong said the ceremony will be held at the stadium's Dataran Keris compound, which will be the main venue for the Games.

"Information on this (the flag-raising ceremony) will be conveyed to the countries taking part. For example, we have fixed that each nation will send 35 athletes or officials for the ceremony. Right now, MASOC is busy conducting delegation registration meetings (DRM)," he said, adding that a rehearsal (for the flag-raising ceremony) would be held on Tuesday (Aug 15).

The National Stadium forms part of KL Sports City.

The complex also houses the National Aquatics Centre, National Hockey Stadium and Axiata Arena, which was previously known as Stadium Putra.

The 29th edition of the SEA Games from Aug 19-30 will see top athletes from Asean countries vying for honours in 404 events and 38 sports.

This is the sixth time KL will be hosting the regional Games after 1965, 1971, 1977, 1989 and 2001.