SEA Games: 2 separate incidents mar football semi-final as Malaysian police conduct probe

(BERNAMA) - Malaysian police have confirmed they have received a report on firecrackers being let off by Malaysian spectators during the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games semi-final football match between Malaysia and Indonesia at the Shah Alam Stadium last night.

Shah Alam police chief Shafien Mamat said that the police report was lodged by their personnel on duty at the stadium after the match.

Investigations into the incident are being carried out as the police take a serious view on security (matters) affecting all parties including spectators, players and officers at the stadium, added Shafien.

Yesterday, Indonesian coach Luis Milla Aspas in a press conference claimed that several of his players were struck by firecrackers which were hurled from the section where Malaysian supporters were located while they were warming up.

In another statement, Shafien said Malaysian police were also tracking down a group pf suspects who allegedly beat up Indonesian football fans at the compound of a bus station at Persiaran Sukan, Section 13 on Sunday morning.

Malaysia defeated Indonesia 1-0 in the semi-final and will face defending champions Thailand on Tuesday.