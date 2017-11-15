SCSM on course for first sell-out in history

The Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) touts itself as Singapore's running event of the year and runners certainly seem to agree, going by the rate of sign-ups for the Dec 3 event.

For the first time in its 16-year history, the SCSM is expected to be sold out across its five categories with 50,000 people tipped to participate.

As of yesterday, fewer than 50 slots remain for the full marathon category, while less than 200 slots are still open for the half marathon.

The Ekiden race, which involves a team of six runners running the marathon distance in a relay concept, has already sold out.

Sign-ups for the 10km and Kids Dash categories have also been solid, with 400 and 800 slots remaining respectively.

"This year, we've had numerous initiatives like pacer runs, the women's squad, and clinics to educate and empower runners to trade up," said Geoff Meyer, managing director of SCSM organiser Ironman Asia.

"It's very encouraging to see that these have led to the marathon category selling out for the first time in many years, and less than 200 places remaining in the half marathon.

"In addition, the introduction of the new route with iconic Singapore landmarks and added entertainment have led to the marathon going truly international, attracting more than 21,000 runners of 126 nationalities beyond Singaporeans."

The half and full marathons will have an hour-long flag-off beginning simultaneously at 4.30am on Orchard Road, while those in the 10km category will start at 7.15am.

This year, participants will run along a new iconic route which showcases the history and culture of Singapore, including Chinatown, Little India, Arab Street and the Downtown Core.

Congestion worries have also been eased with the announcement that over 90 per cent of the routes will have full road closures, the most for any race here.

The SCSM has been an International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Gold Label race since 2012, the only race in the region to enjoy that billing.

Registration for the SCSM is still open. Those interested can sign up at singaporemarathon.com.