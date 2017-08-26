ST launches Young Star of the Month award

The Straits Times Star of the Month has been an iconic award on the Singapore sporting scene since it was launched in 2009.

Starting this year, ST is extending similar recognition to outstanding student-athletes who have shone during the Schools National Games.

A new award, The Straits Times Young Star of the Month, has been launched for this purpose. The winners of the award will receive their plaques at a tea ceremony held in November.

Like its senior counterpart, the ST Star of the Month gong, the junior award will culminate in an annual award - the ST Young Athlete of the Year award.

All monthly winners will also be feted at the ST Athlete/Young Athlete of the Year award ceremony next year.

All awards are backed by 100Plus.

The honour roll of those recognised by the annual Athlete of the Year accolade include the Republic's first Olympic champion Joseph Schooling; Singapore's most bemedalled Olympian, paddler Feng Tianwei, as well as Paralympic champion swimmer Yip Pin Xiu.

Isotonic drink 100Plus is actively engaged in the schools sports scene, being the hydration sponsor of more than 60 schools' sports days as well as a sponsor of the Singapore Sports School.

Jennifer See, general manager of F&N Foods, which produces 100Plus, said: "Our goal is to play our part in bringing out the best in every young athlete by empowering and inspiring them to outdo themselves in their chosen sport and we are delighted that we now have a platform to recognise and celebrate their successes."

Lee Yulin, ST's sports editor, said: "Schools sport has long been a cornerstone of ST's coverage.

"Over the decades, it has been a privilege for us to uncover new talents, tell the stories of how schools with few resources manage to overcome the Goliaths of the schools scene, and highlight athletes and teams who have given their all to bring glory to their schools.

"I am happy to finally be able to recognise their achievements with this new award."

