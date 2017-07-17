Singapore miss out on double gold in bowling

A single pinfall for the boys' title and 15 pinfalls for the girls'. That was how close Singapore got to claiming gold medals in the first-ever singles bowling events at the Asean Schools Games (ASG).

Instead, the hosts settled for two silvers yesterday.

Joyan Khoo, 15, lost to Indonesia's Paolo Hernandez, 17, by the finest of margins in the boys' final, where consistency was key.

Paolo rolled out a 1,348-1,347 victory. Another Singaporean, Aidan Poh, took home the bronze medal with 1,340 pinfalls.

Joyan, a Temasek Junior College Year 4 integrated programme student, said: "I feel a little disappointed because I lost by one pin. If I didn't make even one mistake, I could've taken gold, which is much better."

Despite trailing by 13 pinfalls going into the final game at the SingaporeBowling @ Rifle Range, Paolo enjoyed better consistency.

He was one of only two bowlers who achieved scores above 200 in all six games.

The other was Singapore's Jarred Lim, who placed fourth with 1,334 pinfalls.

Paolo said: "I cried all the way like I've never cried before. I'm truly honoured that I won for Indonesia. We got our first gold medal ever for bowling in an ASG."

In the girls' final, Malaysia's Nur Atikah extended the Republic's wait for bowling gold.

The 16-year-old found the edge through her composure to knock down 1,252 pinfalls to beat Vanessa Choong (1,237 pinfalls).

Georgia Kuok, also from Singapore, finished third with 1,217 pinfalls.

Atikah said: "Even when my score was bad and I thought it wasn't good enough, I still tried to be patient with myself."

She added that the win has given her the confidence to aim for another gold with Alyaa Addini, who finished fourth yesterday, in today's doubles final.