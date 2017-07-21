Singapore finish in third spot overall

Oath-taker Eric Yee may have bagged a silver medal in the boys' discus, but taking home a piece of silverware was not the only highlight of the 18-year-old's third and final outing at the Asean Schools Games (ASG).

Rather, the experience of being oath-taker at the seven-day event, which closed yesterday, and making more friends was the most memorable part of the week.

"I met a lot more people this year compared to the last two years, maybe because I was oath-taker this year and more people recognised me, so it was easier to make friends," said the Hwa Chong Institution student.

"(This ASG) has been very special... it's my best ASG so far."

The 9th ASG drew to a close yesterday, as Singapore handed over the Games' hosting rights to Malaysia during the closing ceremony at Universal Studios Singapore.

Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Education, handed over the Asean Schools Sports Council flag to Zainal Abas, deputy director of the sports division at Malaysia's Ministry of Education.

The closing ceremony followed five days of sporting competition - from July 15-19 - involving some 1,650 student-athletes and officials from the 10 Asean member nations.

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED We started off without a (medal tally) target. We simply encouraged students to do their personal bests. TAN TECK HOCK, Singapore's chef de mission, assessing the hosts' performance.

Singapore bagged 24 golds, 27 silvers and 27 bronzes to finish third in the overall medal table.

Thailand (29-26-32) topped the standings while Indonesia (25-33-29) were second.

Chef de mission Tan Teck Hock was delighted with the hosts' performance.

"We started off without a target. We simply encouraged students to do their personal bests," said Tan, who is also principal of the Singapore Sports School.

"We wanted them to not just compete (well), but also develop good relationships with their peers and I think we did that."

ASG organising committee chairman Tan Chen Kee said she was "heartened to see so many Asean friendships being rekindled and strengthened, and many new friendships being made".

Tan, who is also the Ministry of Education's divisional director of the student development curriculum division, added: "Through the 9th ASG, student-athletes not only had the opportunity to hone their sporting talents, (but) they also gained greater cultural awareness of their Asean neighbours."