Singapore bowlers finally strike gold

A slow start in the singles on Sunday cost them the coveted gold medal. But yesterday, Singapore's young bowlers were determined to learn from their mistakes.

Singapore Sports School duo Aidan Poh and Jarred Lim did just that, leading from start to finish in the boys' doubles to clinch the Republic's first bowling gold at the Asean Schools Games.

Winning comfortably with a total of 2,766 pinfalls, their closest challengers were Indonesian twins Patrick and Paolo Hernandez, who were a distant 220 pinfalls away.

Malaysia's Muhammad Shafiy Zaim and Akmal Qayyim took the bronze with 2,542 pinfalls.

For coach Lim Fong Yee, a quick start was crucial, especially after Sunday's one-pin loss. "I told the boys we need to be the ones setting the pace, so as to be able to play our own game and put the pressure on the other teams," she said .

The pair duly obliged, with 16-year-old Aidan seizing the initiative with a "morale-boosting" 280 in the first game.

"This is by far our best performance as a doubles pair and the first time we led from start to finish at any event," he said.

For Jarred, consistency was the name of the game. He was the only bowler to score more than 200 pinfalls in each of the six games.

In the girls' doubles, 14-year-olds Jenna Princess Jennifer and Chan Jing Wen won bronze for Singapore with 2,297 pinfalls.

Malaysia's Puteri Nurul Dini and Puteri Nurshahira achieved a total of 2,399 pinfalls to beat compatriots Nur Atikah and Alyaa Adoini (2,346) to the gold.

The bowling competition concludes today at SingaporeBowling @ Rifle Range with the quartet event.