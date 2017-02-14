Schools sport: ACS(I) and RGS win B Division tennis titles

SINGAPORE - Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) and Raffles Girls' School (RGS) retained their Schools National B Division tennis crowns at Kallang Tennis Centre on Tuesday (Feb 14).

ACS(I) retains the National Inter-school Boys' B Division tennis crown! #STschoolsports pic.twitter.com/kL93kCYfGW — ST Sports Desk (@STsportsdesk) February 14, 2017

Raffles romped to a 5-0 victory over rivals Methodist Girls' School, while ACS(I) beat Raffles Institution 3-2.

Said RGS coach Gary Tan: "I think their performance was a big step up from the semi-finals; the girls executed the game plan very well today.

"When you're on court playing a final and facing nerves, pressure and everyone watching, you never know how they will handle it, but I think they took care of business really well."

Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road) and St Patrick's School were third and fourth respectively in the boys' competition.

In the girls' tournament, CHIJ Toa Payoh finished third, while Singapore Chinese Girls' School was fourth.