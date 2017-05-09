School sports: VJC retain A Div girls football title after 3-2 penalty shoot-out win over MJC

SINGAPORE - Victoria Junior College (VJC) clinched their fifth straight A Division girls football championship with a 3-2 penalty shoot-out win over Meridian Junior College on Tuesday (May 9).
The scores were tied at 1-1 after extra time at the Jalan Besar Stadium before VJC's goalkeeper Hannah Lim, 17, made three saves in the shoot-out to lead her school to victory.
After a goal-less first half, VJC took the lead through forward Tiffany Low and appeared to be heading for the win.
But MJC equalised in injury time thanks to a free-kick from Zaiheeda Zaini. Both teams could not score in extra time as the match went to penalties.
For triumphant VJC captain Winette Lim, who was hoisted by her team-mates after the final whistle as they celebrated, this was a special moment.
The 18-year-old said: "I'm very, very proud of them. This year, it was a lot harder than previous years. But we still managed to do it together because we played together as a team."