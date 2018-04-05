School sports: St Hilda's defeat Catholic High for sixth straight B Div boys' volleyball crown

SINGAPORE - St Hilda's Secondary School proved their dominance on the volleyball court once again as they cruised to a 25-15, 25-13 victory against Catholic High School to lift their sixth straight B Division crown at Woodlands Sports Hall on Thursday (Apr 5).

St Hilda's raced to a 10-1 advantage before taking the first set 25-15 in less than 20 minutes.

The second set saw a much tighter 9-8 scoreline at the start as Catholic High managed to cut through their opponents' defence to land some powerful spikes.

But the defending champions widened the gap shortly after and claimed the second set 25-13.

Said St Hilda's captain Lester Chua: "I felt very relieved and am very happy that we won. We put in a lot of effort and we train six days a week, but the sacrifice was worth it. Our hard work paid off."

In the girls' B Division final, Presbyterian High School edged out Dunman Secondary 25-17, 29-27 to claim the title.