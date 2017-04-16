School sports: St Andrew's dethrone ACS(I) to win Schools Sevens Under-14 title

SINGAPORE - St Andrew's Secondary School beat defending champions Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) 12-10 in the Schools Sevens Under-14 final at the National Stadium on Sunday (April 16).

The Saints drew first blood through Jabez Lim, but ACS(I)'s Kaylen Chin responded with a try to tie the score 5-5 at half-time.

A try by St Andrew's Lucky Anthony Castillo and successful conversion by captain Lucius Yau gave the boys in blue and white the lead.

Their opponents fought to close the gap, with ACS(I)'s Cedric Teo scoring another try, but the subsequent unsuccessful conversion, which would have tied the scores at 12-12, saw St Andrew's hang on for the win.

Said Lucius: "I'm very proud of my team for coming so far and putting in 100 per cent effort on the pitch - it all comes down to training and effort. We sent the ball out and just kept on attacking the inside."

ACS(I) won the first of the three-leg Schools 7s series, which featured 12 local schools, while St Andrew's won the next two.

ACS(I) captain Kenji Chng rued his side's "little slip-ups" that cost them the final, but added: "We played our hearts out and gave it our all today ... I think the Saints really put up a big fight against us and they're definitely worthy opponents."

The final took place concurrently with the ongoing HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens Series.