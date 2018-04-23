School sports: S'pore Sports School football captain Fathullah displays true sportsmanship

SINGAPORE - He could have celebrated with his team-mates after helping the Singapore Sports School (SSP) retain the B Division Football Schools Premier League 1 title.

What Muhammad Fathullah Rahmat, scorer of his team's second goal in the 2-0 victory over Meridian Secondary School in the final at Our Tampines Hub yesterday, did after the final whistle was admirable.

Seeing that Meridian captain Danish Qayyum Putra Shahrin Azhar was hunched over in the middle of the field, the 15-year-old central midfielder walked over and consoled his former team-mate at the Football Association of Singapore Football Academy.

"He was my team-mate last time and I know he can lead his team, so I told him to stand up and lead his team," said Fathullah, who is now in the national Under-16 team.

"We may have had some bad tackles (during the match), but we should still comfort each other after the game even though we're from different teams."

This is the second straight year that SSP have defeated Meridian to win the national B Division crown, although last year's final was a closer affair - with SSP winning on penalties after a 2-2 draw at full-time.

Cheered on by over 1,000 spectators, who shouted themselves hoarse throughout the 80-minute match yesterday, both teams were evenly matched in the first half, while failing to convert chances that came their way.

With two minutes left in the first half, SSP striker Marc Ryan Tan broke the deadlock when a decisive pass from Fathullah sent him through and he slotted the ball past the Meridian goalkeeper.

"I had to score the goal because everyone was so nervous and I think that calmed everyone down because we had the lead. I was really happy, over the moon, ecstatic," said the 16-year-old, whose father is former national striker Steven Tan.

"Once I scored that goal, my body just relaxed and I played my usual game.

"I think that helped me create more chances for my team-mates."

The SSP side tightened their defence in the second half and increased their lead through a swift counter-attack in the 69th minute.

Fathullah sprinted from his own half to latch on to a pass to seal the win.

Danish Qayyum said the second goal dashed his team's hopes of a comeback.

He said: "We were all fired up but, after the second goal, our spirits went down and I think that cost us the game.

"The first half was quite even, we played well and had a lot of chances but didn't convert them.

"SSP had one or two and they managed to score the goals... they were the better team."

The 16-year-old, who is part of Singapore Premier League club Home United's Under-16 team, took the loss in his stride and is determined to learn from the experience.

"I will take this loss as a lesson," he said. "There's a lot I can improve on, like tactical play and how to be cool under pressure, and I hope these learning points can help me in the future."