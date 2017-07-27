School Sports: Nanyang Girls' High School, Hwa Chong Institution claim C Division judo titles

SINGAPORE - Nanyang Girls' High School (NYGH) have dethroned defending girls' champions Raffles Girls' School (RGS) during the Schools National C Division judo finals on Thursday (July 27), clinching five golds, four silvers and one bronze at Hougang Secondary School.

NYGH's Ng Suki (featherweight), Hannah Chan (extra lightweight), Lillian Ku (lightweight), Cao Jiayu (middleweight) and Chong Yi Ting (heavyweight) emerged victorious in their respective bouts.

RGS finished with one silver and eight bronzes, while Naval Base Secondary School came home in third with one bronze.

In the boys' category, Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) defended their boys' title with three golds, three silvers and one bronze.

Isaac Lee (lightweight), Sheldon Lee (middleweight) and Chan Feng Yue (heavyweight) gave HCI three wins out of five bouts.

Raffles Institution took the runners-up spot with two golds and three bronzes, while Hougang Secondary School placed third with one silver and two bronzes.