School sports: Hwa Chong Institution dominate at Cross Country Championships

A Division Boys second placer Tung Kin Pang Dave (right) and third placer (left) Fang Yiyang.PHOTO: LIN ZHAOWEI FOR THE STRAITS TIMES
B Division Boys second placer Joshua Rajendran approaches the finish line.PHOTO: LIN ZHAOWEI FOR THE STRAITS TIMES
A Division Girls second placer Vera Wah Yi Rei makes her way to the finish line.PHOTO: LIN ZHAOWEI FOR THE STRAITS TIMES
Published
11 hours ago
SINGAPORE - Hwa Chong Institution cemented its dominance at the Schools National Cross Country Championships, sweeping the team titles in all divisions its runners competed in on Wednesday (March 21).

They were champions in the A Division boys' and girls' team categories, as well as the B and C Division boys at Bedok Reservoir.

While there were no individual winners from Hwa Chong, coach Steven Quek was pleased with his charges' performance, noting that an individual title would have been "a bonus".

He said: "The approach is a team approach - the best guys always take care of the rest in training and if we get the individual title, it's a bonus.

"Everyday (when) we go for training we do our best, today we continue to do our best. Whether it's the national finals or other races, (there's) no difference. If today we were training at Macritchie reservoir, I would have also expected them to do their best.

"I'm happy we won the championship."

