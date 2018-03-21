School sports: Hwa Chong Institution dominate at Cross Country Championships

SINGAPORE - Hwa Chong Institution cemented its dominance at the Schools National Cross Country Championships, sweeping the team titles in all divisions its runners competed in on Wednesday (March 21).

They were champions in the A Division boys' and girls' team categories, as well as the B and C Division boys at Bedok Reservoir.

While there were no individual winners from Hwa Chong, coach Steven Quek was pleased with his charges' performance, noting that an individual title would have been "a bonus".

He said: "The approach is a team approach - the best guys always take care of the rest in training and if we get the individual title, it's a bonus.

"Everyday (when) we go for training we do our best, today we continue to do our best. Whether it's the national finals or other races, (there's) no difference. If today we were training at Macritchie reservoir, I would have also expected them to do their best.

"I'm happy we won the championship."