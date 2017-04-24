School sports: Hwa Chong adds three golds on penultimate day of track and field meet, strengthen lead across A, B, C Divs

SINGAPORE - Hwa Chong Institution (HCI) added three more golds to their haul on Monday (April 24) on the penultimate day of the Schools National Track and Field Championships.

They have won 16 golds in total and lead the both A Division boys and girls, along with the B and C Division boys categories.

Their latest golds came from the A Division boys 3,000m steeplechase event and 400m hurdles, won by Fang Ying Yang, Randall Choo respectively at the Bishan Stadium.

The 3,000m steeplechase ended in a podium sweep for HCI, with Ying Yang winning in a time of 10min 40.11sec, followed by school-mates Ivan Song (10:45.15sec) and Er Wen Han (10:48.06sec). All are 17 years old.

Randall, 18, won the 400m hurdle in 57.57sec, ahead of Raffles Institution's Issac Toh (58.81sec) and Loh Yuan Yee (59.32sec) of Anglo-Chinese Junior College.

In the C Division boys 400m hurdles, HCI's Damien Koh won in 1:02.19, clear of National Junior College's Ken Hayashi (1:02.54) and RI's Ho Zhe Xi (1:03.19).

The final day of championships is on Friday, from 1.45pm at the Singapore Sports Hub.

Other winners include:

A Division boys

S Shahmee Ruzain, Catholic Junior Collage, 200m

A Division girls

Daphne Kwok, Victoria Junior Collage (VJC), triple jump

Phoebe Kee, VJC, 2,000m steeplechase

Celeste Goh, Singapore Sports School (SSP)

Ismi Zakiah, SSP, 200m

B Division boys

Jerrell Lim, St Andrew's Secondary School, 2,000m steeplechase

Matz Chan, RI, 400m hurdles

Reuben Rainer Lee, SSP, 200m

B Division girls

Lim En Ning, Dunman High School, high jump

Vera Wah, Cedar Girl's Secondary School, 1,500m

Noor Fatehah , CHIJ Secondary (Toa Payoh), 400m hurdles

Grace Shani Anthony, Raffles Girls School, 200m

C Division boys

Lim Yu Zhe, Nan Hua High School, 1,500m

Samuel Lim, Anglo Chinese School (Independant), 200m

C Division girls

Wu Shu Han, Nanyang Girls High School, 1,500m

Emily Ong, Singapore Chinese Girl's School, 200m