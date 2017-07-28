School Sports: Gai Tianrui stars in National C Division shooting finals

The Schools' National C Division 10m air rifle and 10m air pistol events for men's and girls' took place at Safra Yishun's shooting range.
The Schools' National C Division 10m air rifle and 10m air pistol events for men's and girls' took place at Safra Yishun's shooting range. PHOTO: HO CAI JUN FOR THE STRAITS TIMES
SINGAPORE - Northbrooks Secondary School's Gai Tianrui clinched the Schools' National C Division 10m air rifle men's title yesterday.

He scored 243.3 points at Safra Yishun's shooting range, while Raffles Institution (RI)'s Bryon Lim (239.5 points) took silver and Anglo-Chinese School (Independent)'s Ng Kang Qi (219.0 points) claimed bronze.

In the men's 10m air pistol final, RI's Justin Chia won the gold with 230.8 points.

Singapore Sports School (SSP)'s Teo Jia En was a close second with 228.6 points, while Hwa Chong Institution's Chiam Tat Yuan was third on 207.0 points.

SSP's Callie Siah (244.6 points) beat team-mate Lee Jing Le (244.3 points) in the 10m air rifle women's final.

Raffles Girls' School (RGS) finished third through Mervell Tan's effort of 222.7 points.

Ahmad Ibrahim Secondary School's Choong Yuki (230.2 points) was victorious in the 10m air pistol women's final.

Cedar Girls' School's Jaye Sy (223.2 points) took silver while Tay Li Ann (203.9 points) from RGS achieved a bronze.

