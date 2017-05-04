School sports: Defending champions RI, ACS (I) retain girls and boys A Division tennis crowns

SINGAPORE - Raffles Institution (RI) and Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) defended their National Schools tennis A Division titles, after emerging as winners on Thursday (May 4) at the Kallang Tennis Centre.

RI beat Hwa Chong Institution 4-1 to claim their sixth consecutive girls' title. There was no double celebration though as the Raffles' boys team lost 2-3 to ACS (I).

ACS (I)'s victory sees them take their third consecutive A boys' title.

Said ACS (I) player Julian Cheng: "We both came into the match expecting them (Raffles) to play quite well. They played quite well for the whole game."

The Year 2 student added: "Our strategy was to try to play our game. We like to play aggressive, so we tried to speed up the tempo of the game, we tried to keep the point short.

"We know that we probably won't be able to handle long rallies all the time."