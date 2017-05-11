School sports: Defeat in last year's final spurs RI boys' winning run in A Div hockey competition

SINGAPORE - Raffles Institution (RI) claimed the Schools National A Division boys' hockey title on Thursday (May 11).
They beat defending champions Victoria Junior College (VJC) 1-0 at the Sengkang Hockey Stadium, maintaining their unbeaten record for the entire season in which they did not concede a single goal.
After a scoreless first half, it took a last-minute individual effort by Rafflesian winger Ramalingam Gouthaman to give RI the championship.
This is RI's fourth title in six years.
They lost 2-3 in last year's final to VJC.
Said RI captain Abdurrahim Hanif: "Our aim for this season was to not repeat what happened last year. It's what made us work hard, harder than ever, from last year to this year."