School sports: Defeat in last year's final spurs RI boys' winning run in A Div hockey competition

SINGAPORE - Raffles Institution (RI) claimed the Schools National A Division boys' hockey title on Thursday (May 11).

They beat defending champions Victoria Junior College (VJC) 1-0 at the Sengkang Hockey Stadium, maintaining their unbeaten record for the entire season in which they did not concede a single goal.

After a scoreless first half, it took a last-minute individual effort by Rafflesian winger Ramalingam Gouthaman to give RI the championship.

This is RI's fourth title in six years.

They lost 2-3 in last year's final to VJC.

Said RI captain Abdurrahim Hanif: "Our aim for this season was to not repeat what happened last year. It's what made us work hard, harder than ever, from last year to this year."