School sports: Bukit Merah edge out Catholic High to lift first B boys' floorball crown in eight years

SINGAPORE - Bukit Merah Secondary defeated Catholic High School in a thrilling final on Tuesday (April 10) that ended in a penalty shoot-out, to lift their first Schools National B Division boys' floorball crown since 2010.

With the score tied at 6-6 after the third and final period, vice-captain John Alicante Embile scored the only goal in the shoot-out for his team to pip their opponents to the gold.

Said the Secondary 4 student: "Making that goal happen was really special because all of the responsibility was on me and I managed to make my school and team-mates proud."

Bukit Merah were knocked out in the second round in 2017.

In the girls' final, also played at the Delta Sports Complex Tanjong Katong Secondary claimed their maiden B Division title after a 4-2 victory against Orchid Park Secondary.