School Sports: ACS (I) wins the C Division boys' squash championship, their first title since 2010

SINGAPORE - Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) have claimed the Schools National C Division boys squash title on Monday (Aug 7), their first since 2010.

They defeated Fairfield Methodist Secondary School 3-2 at the Kallang Squash Centre.

Fairfield took the lead against ACS (I) after Daven Wong completed a comeback from 2-0 down against Benjamin Koh to win the first game 3-2 (8-11, 6-11, 11-2, 11-6, 11-7).

ACS (I) levelled the score in the next game through captain Kan Weng Yean, beating Paterson Wong 3-1 (11-8, 9-11, 11-4, 11-6).

Joshua Lim's 3-1 (11-3, 11-6, 10-11 (10-12), 11-3) victory over Gabriel Soon then gave ACS (I) the lead.

It was Edward Thng's 3-0 (11-1, 11-1, 11-0) triumph over Zachary Say that sealed ACS (I)'s win in the final.

In the dead rubber game, Fairfield Methodist's Gabriel Chow defeated Samuel Lau 3-1 (11-7, 8-11, 11-6, 11-8).