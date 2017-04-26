School sports: ACJC claim fourth bowling title in five years

SINGAPORE - Anglo-Chinese Junior College (ACJC) have retained their Schools National A Division boys' bowling championships title, after beating Singapore Sports School (SSP) and Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) on Thursday (April 26) at the Temasek Club.

Said ACJC's captain, Max Peh: "I'm very happy with my team's performance. The competition is getting bigger and there are really many good players out there."

"The key thing here is complacency. We cannot get complacent."

"Everybody has an equal chance of winning. How much we want it (the victory), we just have to show it, and the team spirit should be the one to carry us through."

ACJC's girls' team fell short of giving the school a double title win.

They finished second to Raffles Institution (RI) on the final day of competition, which also saw Temasek Junior College come third.

RI's Vanessa Choong said: "I think today everybody knew that it was all or nothing. In the end, everybody performed. I think it really shows that we've progressed a lot and that we've learnt throughout the past three days of this competition."