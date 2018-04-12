Saints lose match but win kudos for sportsmanship

St Andrew's hockey team captain and centre-back Sean See said his teammates supported his decision to ask the umpire not to count a goal they scored during the Schools National B Division boys' bronze-medal play-off as their opponents were not ready.
Northland's Muhammad Raihan Adris on the ground with an ankle injury during the match. Northland won 4-3, taking the bronze.
Published
36 min ago

St Andrew's Secondary hockey team requests umpire not to count a goal, earning opponents' respect for fair play

choycmn@sph.com.sg

The St Andrew's Secondary hockey team lost a match and a potential medal, but won widespread respect following an act of sportsmanship.

During the Schools National B Division boys' bronze-medal play-off on March 29, the score was tied at 1-1 in the third quarter of the game when Northland Secondary's Muhammad Raihan Adris went down with a sprained ankle.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 12, 2018, with the headline 'Saints lose match but win kudos for sportsmanship'. Print Edition | Subscribe
