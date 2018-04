Raffles Institution (RI) continued their dominance in water polo with an 11th successive national title, after an 11-4 victory over Temasek Junior College (TJC) in the A Division girls' final played at the Evans Road Swimming Complex yesterday.

In a rematch of the 2015 final, which RI won 8-2, the water polo powerhouses led in each of the four quarters and eventually posted a comfortable victory.