Newly-established Meridian Secondary School won the Schools National C Division football title yesterday, beating St Patrick's School 1-0 in the final at Temasek Polytechnic. A goal on the stroke of half-time from Ali Alhabshee, heading in a free kick from Muhammad Danial, was enough for Meridian to take the crown at the first time of asking. In the third place play-off, St Joseph's Institution beat Jurongville Secondary School 2-1 to take the bronze.