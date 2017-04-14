Nervous Xiu Yi still best shot in air rifle

A poor outing at the Singapore Shooting Association selection trials recently may potentially have cost national shooter Ho Xiu Yi a place at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games in August.

But she showed her mettle by rebounding to capture the School National A Division air rifle girls' title yesterday. The Singapore Sports School student topped the field of 24 with a score of 251.4, ahead of her SSP schoolmate Adele Tan (248.2) and Millennia Institute's Leona Yeo (223.7).

Xiu Yi, 17, said: "I stressed myself out by saying I need to qualify for the SEA Games and that I needed to shoot a certain score. I was afraid to fail the whole time.

"My hands trembled the entire time, especially when I took the lead after the first series. I was just thinking that I had a great start so I need to keep it up."

"I overcame my fear of failing, but that doesn't mean I allowed myself to fail today."

Despite matching Xiu Yi shot for shot for much of the competition at the Safra Yishun range before falling agonisingly short, Adele reserved praise for her friend.

She said: "Our technical skills are around the same, but Xiu Yi's mental game was way stronger. It's something I'm trying to master."

In the boys' category, Raffles Institution's Sean Ang won gold with a score of 242.0, while schoolmate Milford Oh triumphed in the 10m air pistol with a 228.2 total. Victoria Junior College's Amanda Mak shot 235.3 to win the girls' 10m air pistol event.