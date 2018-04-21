Nanyang pair regain winning ways

Glenda Teo (front) and Ng Yi Hsuan of Nanyang Girls' High School celebrating a point during the Schools National Girls' B Division table tennis final at Pasir Ris Sports Hall yesterday. Nanyang beat Raffles Girls' School 3-1.ST PHOTO: LEE JIA WEN
Glenda Teo and Ng Yi Hsuan have had mixed results in playing deciding matches.

In the first year of their partnership, the girls clinched the 2016 Schools National C Division table tennis title for Nanyang Girls' High School after winning the decider. The next year, however, they lost and Nanyang finished second.

Competing in the B Division this year, the 15-year-olds were determined to win - and they did it at the Pasir Ris Sports Hall yesterday, beating Cayla Tan and Lim Ye Ning of Raffles Girls' School (RGS) to seal a 3-1 win and make history for their school.

Nanyang's C Division team had earlier dethroned defending champions RGS 3-1 in the final - which meant Nanyang won both titles in the same year for the first time.

Said Glenda: "We're very happy... we can't believe it."

An emotional Yi Hsuan, who shed tears of joy, added: "We were quite nervous because we were the deciding pair who won two years ago, but we played the decider last year too and we lost."

The key to their win yesterday, she explained, was spending more time training together.

The duo hit it off immediately during their first training session two years ago and became good friends.

But external commitments subsequently resulted in less time training together, and they drifted apart.

Said Yi Hsuan, who estimates that they saw each other only about thrice a week last year: "(This year) we tried to coordinate when we could go for training together so we could train as a team.

"We see each other a lot now, from Monday to Saturday."

Glenda added: "We talked to each other more during our match today, and it was the mutual trust (that got us the win)."

In the C boys' final, Hwa Chong Institution upset defending champions Raffles Institution (RI) 3-0 to win their first title since 1999.

But there was joy for RI in the B boys' competition as they retained the title with a 3-1 win over Hwa Chong. They also retained the A Division boys' and girls' crowns.

