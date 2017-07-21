Lincoln shrugs off pain to be Singapore's best performer

Lincoln Forest Liqht Man on the pommel horse in the team final last Saturday, which Singapore won. He took the all-around event despite falling off the vault.
Published
22 min ago
Gymnast Lincoln Forest Liqht Man never thought he would win four golds at the Asean Schools Games (ASG), let alone become Singapore's top performer.

Not only was the 17-year-old saddled by wrist, back and ankle injuries during the seven-day Games, which closed yesterday, but he also fell off the vault during the all-around event.

Lincoln, who won the team, all-around, floor and parallel bars events, said: "The vault was the second-last apparatus for the all-around so I just told myself it's all right, the past apparatus were good so far and to just concentrate on the last one.

"We really wanted to win the team (gold) medal this year because we've been training hard and we were third at the last ASG in Chiang Mai, so I'm glad we were able to do that (this year)."

The Singapore Sports School student admitted that competing while injured had been "difficult", but added: "I wasn't thinking about the pain or the stress of the competition, I was just focusing on my routines and executing them to the best of my ability.

"I just told myself that I want to have fun, and that it would be a great competition."

And great it was - apart from his four golds, Lincoln also clinched one silver and two bronzes.

Singapore's gymnastics contingent contributed the most number of gold medals to the Republic's overall tally, with a total of nine golds, five silvers and six bronzes.

Lincoln will next compete at the International Junior Gymnastics Championships in Yokohama, Japan in September.

While he hopes to bring a medal home, he knows the competition will be stiff.

He added: "I just hope to do my best and hopefully improve my all-around score." 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 21, 2017, with the headline 'Lincoln shrugs off pain to be Singapore's best performer'.
Topics: 

