Asean School Games: Indonesia's pole vault champ now eyes SEA Games record

He knew he was the champion when none of his rivals managed to clear anything higher than 4.3m, but Idan Fauzan Richsan wanted more.

At Bishan Stadium yesterday, he repeatedly cleared the bar with ease as he broke the Asean Schools Games (ASG) boys' pole vault record multiple times before finally failing at 5.1m.

His final successful clearance at 5m was 35cm higher than the previous record of 4.65m set by Kontawat Thathiraparp of Thailand in 2013.

He said: "I feel very proud and happy about meeting my goal. Coming into the Games I had specific targets and I'm happy to have achieved them.

"Coming here, I wanted to win, and clear 5m, so I'm happy to have reached both my targets."

This being his first ASG, Idan "absolutely" hopes to better his mark at next year's Games, and will "try for 5.3m" - which is the SEA Games record.

The 17-year-old said: "Next year is still far away, it's a long time from the Games. I can't say how high I can go, but I'll be aiming for more than five metres."

His record was one of five on day two of athletics, where breakthroughs were also made in the boys' 5,000m walk, 110m hurdles, 400m and girls' javelin.

Surachat Thaesi of Thailand (22min 42.06sec) broke the boys' 5,000m walk record while second-placed Sia Jun Wei of Singapore (22:44.48) also eclipsed the previous mark of 23:26.25.

Jun Wei, 17, said: "I feel great after breaking the record; it's significant for me as the people I have been working with have been putting in so much effort and I've been receiving so much support.

"I won't say I'm disappointed because both myself and my competitor did our best. It was a very close race and both of us fought very hard."

His silver was one of four medals Singapore won yesterday.

Compatriot Tia Louise Rozario finished second in the girls' long jump with a 5.65m leap.

Ethan Cheong clinched a bronze in the boys' pole vault with a jump of 4m, and the girls' 4x100m relay consisting of Grace Shani Anthony, Elizabeth-Ann Tan, Tanisha Moghe and Ismi Zakiah also finished third in 48.6sec. Singapore has won six medals as the track and field meet continues today.