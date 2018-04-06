Five in a row for Diane

Singapore Sports School's Diane Hilary Pragasam clinched her fifth straight schools' 400m title when she won the A Division race yesterday morning at Choa Chu Kang Stadium.

The 17-year-old won in 1min 01.50sec, ahead of Amanda Woo from Hwa Chong Institution (1:02.94) and Grace Low from St Joseph's Institution (1:04.47).

Said Diane: "I felt quite anxious because I won every year, so expectations are naturally higher.

I was trying my best to not let my school and coach down, and also those supporting me like my friends and family."