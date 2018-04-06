Five in a row for Diane

Singapore Sports School's Diane Hilary Pragasam clinched her fifth straight schools' 400m title when she won the A Division race yesterday morning at Choa Chu Kang Stadium. The 17-year-old won in 1min 01.50sec, ahead of Amanda Woo from Hwa Chong Inst
ST PHOTO: ALVIN HO
Published
21 min ago
Correspondent
msazali@sph.com.sg

Singapore Sports School's Diane Hilary Pragasam clinched her fifth straight schools' 400m title when she won the A Division race yesterday morning at Choa Chu Kang Stadium.

The 17-year-old won in 1min 01.50sec, ahead of Amanda Woo from Hwa Chong Institution (1:02.94) and Grace Low from St Joseph's Institution (1:04.47).

Said Diane: "I felt quite anxious because I won every year, so expectations are naturally higher.

I was trying my best to not let my school and coach down, and also those supporting me like my friends and family."

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 06, 2018, with the headline 'Five in a row for Diane'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Fall in love all over again with IWC Schaffhausen's classic timepieces
Hiroshima: An authentic blend of history, nature, culture and food
Save better and smarter online