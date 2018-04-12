Fairfield lift B boys' squash crown in style

ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI
Outram Secondary School squash player Muhd Ridwan was the only one from his team to win a game against Fairfield Methodist School (Secondary), albeit he ended up losing 1-3 to his opponent Gabriel Chow. Fairfield stormed to a 5-0 victory over Outram to clinch their first B Division boys' title in four years at the Kallang Squash Centre yesterday. The Fairfield boys proved their dominance on the court, posting straight-game wins in the other four matches. They had thrashed defending champions Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) in the semi-finals with the same scoreline, while Outram edged out Raffles Institution 3-2.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 12, 2018, with the headline 'Fairfield lift B boys' squash crown in style'. Print Edition | Subscribe
