Fairfield lift B boys' squash crown in style

Outram Secondary School squash player Muhd Ridwan was the only one from his team to win a game against Fairfield Methodist School (Secondary), albeit he ended up losing 1-3 to his opponent Gabriel Chow. Fairfield stormed to a 5-0 victory over Outram to clinch their first B Division boys' title in four years at the Kallang Squash Centre yesterday. The Fairfield boys proved their dominance on the court, posting straight-game wins in the other four matches. They had thrashed defending champions Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) in the semi-finals with the same scoreline, while Outram edged out Raffles Institution 3-2.